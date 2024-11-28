Faysal Quraishi spills the beans on his love story with wife Sana

Celebrated actor-host Faysal Quraishi spilt the beans on his love story with his wife Sana after he saw her at a friend’s wedding.

During his recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Faysal Quraishi shared that his ‘love story’ with his now-wife of 13 years, Sana, is a rather ‘simple’ one.

Upon being asked about their first meeting, Quraishi revealed, “I saw her at a friend’s wedding.”

“And I tried really hard to get attention, but there was no response from her side,” continued the ‘Hook’ actor. “After quite a struggle, I somehow managed to get her email ID on the pretext of sharing pictures which I had clicked. Mind you, she shared only an email ID and not even a number.”

Quraishi furthered, “I sent her an email, sharing pictures, but there was no response from her side whatsoever. So after two years, I sent her another email, with a marriage proposal straight away. She asked me to meet her father instead for the marriage proposal.”

“So I met him and convinced him to marry his daughter. And it’s been 13 years [to our marriage] Alhamdulillah,” he concluded.

Notably, Faysal Quraishi married for the third time to his now-wife Sana in 2010. The couple shares two kids together, a daughter named Aayat and a son, Farmaan.

Moreover, the ‘Log Kya Kahengy’ actor also has an elder daughter Hanish from his first marriage and she lives with his mother and veteran actor Afshan Qureshi.