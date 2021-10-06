Fayyaz Chohan removed as Punjab government spokesperson

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday removed Fayyaz ul-Hassan Chohan from the post of provincial government’s spokesperson, it emerged Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar has been appointed as the Punjab government’s spokesperson

“I am honoured that Chief Minister Usman has trusted me with this important role! I’ll try my best to come up to his expectations,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Buzdar had appointed Chohan as the provincial government’s spokesperson in August this year following the resignation of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Chohan currently holds a portfolio of provincial minister for Prisons.

