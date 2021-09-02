Fayyaz Chohan cuts ribbon with teeth, video goes viral

RAWALPINDI: The video of Punjab government spokesperson Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan cutting the ribbon with his teeth during the inauguration ceremony of shop has gone viral on social media.

According to details, Punjab’s Jail Minister Fayyaz Chohan reached in his Rawalpindi constituency to inaugurate a shop.

In a video making rounds on social media, it can be seen that Chohan trying to cut the ribbon with dull scissors. After several failed attempts, the minister used his teeth to cut the ribbon.

The citizens have hailed the unique public style of the Punjab minister to inaugurate a shop in his constituency.