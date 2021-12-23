Video: Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan orders renovation of BB’s monument

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan Thursday ordered the immediate repair of the monument at the martyrdom site of PPP leader and two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI leader and the provincial minister visited the martyr’s monument of Benazir Bhutto and found it in a dilapidated condition.

Fayaz ul hassan Chohan immediately called the municipal authorities of Rawalpindi and admonished them over the condition of the monument which could be seen damaged.

پاکستان کی سیاست کا انوکھا واقع۔۔۔!!!

فیاض الحسن چوہان صبح سویرے بینظر بھٹو کی جائے شہادت پر پہنچ گئے۔۔۔!!!

وجہ کیا تھی ؟؟؟

بلدیہ راولپنڈی کے تمام افسران کو موقع پر بلا کر کیا ہدایات دیں؟

ویڈیو پوری دیکھنا نہ بھولیں۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/ydOpGOVP9t — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) December 23, 2021



The provincial minister ordered the municipal officials to use whatever resources they have to repair it immediately.

“Whatever political opposition we have but being a former prime minister of the country we all respect Benazir Bhutto,” he said and added that she not only represented PPP but the entire country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Benazir Bhutto was martyred in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi’s Liaqat Bagh, minutes after she concluded her public gathering for election campaign on 27 December 2007.

