Saturday, July 23, 2022
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan allegedly attacked by PML-N workers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Friday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers have tried to attack him outside the Punjab Assembly building, ARY News reported.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said in a video message on Twitter that PML-N workers attacked his vehicle outside the Punjab Assembly and tried to break his car. He said that they tried to kill him but fortunately he managed to escape the scene.

He said that the US slaves were pushing the country into lawlessness. He censured that the current rulers will face accountability soon after destroying the economy, society, politics, law, justice and constitutional norms.

