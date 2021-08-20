Chohan tasked to approach disgruntled Jahangir Tareen group

LAHORE: The Punjab government has initiated contacts with the disgruntled Jahangir Tareen group, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Spokesperson of the Punjab government, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been tasked to appease the displeased Jahangir Tareen group.

In this context, Chohan has contacted provincial minister Ajmal Cheema, Abdul Hameed Dasti and Khurram Leghari and asked them to stop anti-government statements from their side.

He said that all assembly members are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is to be noted that the pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers’ group emerged after Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son were booked in a money laundering case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier in the month of May, the group had reached an agreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and had voted for the party in the NA and Punjab Assembly budget sessions.

The agreement was reached after senior ministers contacted the disgruntled leader of the ruling party Jahangir Khan Tareen, the sources said.