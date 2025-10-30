Fazal-ur-Rehman condemns PML-N over cleric stipend attempt

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has sharply criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), accusing the party of trying to influence religious clerics by offering them money, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a gathering, Fazal-ur-Rehman said his party had hoped that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-affiliated PML-N would act sensibly, but it has now resorted to “buying mosque imams for Rs10,000.”

“Madam, let me remind you that this experiment has already failed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the JUI-F chief remarked, referring to the provincial government’s past attempt to offer stipends to clerics.

Representing religious schools and clerical institutions across sects, Fazal-ur-Rehman said, “I throw your Rs10,000 back at your face.” He emphasized that the identity of Pakistan’s madrasas, teachers, principals, students, and mosque imams lies in their self-respect and independence.

Fazal-ur-Rehman asserted that his movement and religious education system have continued without government interference or financial support, and vowed to maintain this independence.

Fazal-ur-Rehman reiterated that no political or state intrusion in religious seminaries would be tolerated in the future.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had handed over the management of sealed mosques to Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman following the federal government’s decision to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to a press release issued by the Punjab government, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over an extraordinary meeting of the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee in Lahore. On her request, Chairman of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, attended the meeting as a special guest.

Religious scholars from various schools of thought expressed full support for the Punjab government’s stance and endorsed its efforts to maintain peace and harmony in the province.

During the meeting, it was decided that the management of the sealed mosques would be handed over to Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan. The Chief Minister also ordered the immediate release of individuals proven innocent and instructed officials to ensure their dignified return home.

Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to ensure the respect of religious symbols and sacred names displayed on posters and banners. She also agreed in principle to provide a monthly stipend of Rs25,000 for mosque Imams and to permit the Azaan and Friday sermons to continue as usual.