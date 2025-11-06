Fazal ur Rehman warns against ‘tampering’ with constitution

ISLAMABAD: Senior opposition leaders, including Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Asad Qaiser, met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman in Islamabad to discuss the country’s political situation and the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, ARY News reported.

Also present in the meeting were Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Asad Mahmood, Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Obaidur Rehman, Akhunzada Hussain, and Riaz Ahmed. Participants exchanged views on the prevailing political climate and parliamentary developments.

Following the meeting, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman addressed the media, warning against “tampering” with the Constitution. “The Constitution should not be played with. This is the second amendment being introduced within a year,” he said, adding that “if changes are imposed by force, how can the public continue to trust the system?”

He recalled that his party had earlier forced the government to withdraw 34 proposed clauses in the 26th Amendment, noting, “The same attempts are being made again under the 27th Amendment.” Fazal ur Rehman confirmed that the JUI-F has not yet received the draft of the amendment and that the entire opposition will form a unified stance on it.

The JUI-F chief also criticized what he termed the government’s disrespect toward religious scholars, saying, “The PML-N government is insulting clerics by paying mosque imams only Rs12,000 — this is not support, it’s humiliation.” He alleged that funds were being used “to control mosques rather than strengthen them.”

After the meeting, Asad Qaiser told reporters that opposition parties stand united on parliamentary issues. “We are grateful to Maulana Fazlur Rehman for hosting us. He has extended full support to Mehmood Khan Achakzai. The opposition will adopt a joint strategy in Parliament,” Qaiser said, adding that Achakzai’s notification as opposition leader should be issued soon.

Fazal ur Rehman Meets Faisal Vawda

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman clarified that Senator Faisal Vawda brought no message during their recent meeting, adding that his party would review the 27th Constitutional Amendment only after the draft is formally presented.

Speaking to the media at Parliament House, Fazal ur Rehman said, “We cannot discuss specifics of the amendment until its draft is available. Nothing concrete has come forward yet — we should not make assumptions based on speculation.”

Regarding his recent meeting with Senator Faisal Vawda, the JUI-F chief clarified that “Vawda did not come with any message.” He added, “Yes, I met Faisal Vawda — we often meet, it’s nothing unusual.”

Commenting on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Fazal ur Rehman said, “Bilawal has allegedly ‘leaked the paper,’ but it’s unclear whether he has done so correctly or not.”