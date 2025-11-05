Fazlur Rehman clarifies: Faisal Vawda brought no 'message' in meeting

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman clarified that Senator Faisal Vawda brought no message during their recent meeting, adding that his party would review the 27th Constitutional Amendment only after the draft is formally presented, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media at Parliament House, Fazal ur Rehman said, “We cannot discuss specifics of the amendment until its draft is available. Nothing concrete has come forward yet — we should not make assumptions based on speculation.”

Regarding his recent meeting with Senator Faisal Vawda, the JUI-F chief clarified that “Vawda did not come with any message.” He added, “Yes, I met Faisal Vawda — we often meet, it’s nothing unusual.”

Commenting on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Fazal ur Rehman said, “Bilawal has allegedly ‘leaked the paper,’ but it’s unclear whether he has done so correctly or not.”

The JUI-F leader emphasized that his party will take a clear stance only after the proposed amendment draft is officially shared.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Vawda met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and discussed matters related to the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, terming the meeting “positive and constructive.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vawda said discussions with Maulana Fazal ur Rehman were focused on constitutional changes, adding that the JUI-F leader would “review and understand the proposed amendments (27th Constitutional Amendment).”

He praised Maulana Fazal ur Rehman as a “strong and seasoned politician” who has always played an important role in national politics and stood by Pakistan during crucial times. “There is no ambiguity — any amendments required to strengthen national defense will be made,” he added.

Vawda clarified that the 18th Amendment was not being rolled back, stating that while the federal government contributes Rs2,000 billion to the provinces, “a consensus-based review could be considered.”

He stressed the importance of strengthening the armed forces, saying, “When our forces are strong, the defense of the country is strong. Wars today are not only on land, sea, and air but also in cyberspace, narratives, and the economy.”