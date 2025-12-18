PTI talks limited to statements, no formal contact, says Fazal ur Rehman

CHAKWAL: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not made any direct contact with him, adding that talk of negotiations remains limited to media statements only, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists after offering condolences over the death of Maulana Abdul Rahim in Chakwal, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said PTI had only issued statements regarding a negotiation committee but had not reached out formally.

Criticising recent constitutional developments, he said that following the 27th Constitutional Amendment, some individuals began considering themselves all-knowing.

Fazal ur Rehman alleged the amendment was passed through the use of power with a two-thirds majority, unlike the 26th Amendment, which he said was achieved through dialogue and consensus. He described the Constitution as a national covenant.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said the PML-N-led government is effectively functioning as a minority government, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party has gained nothing from its cooperation. He questioned proposals for creating new provinces, asking how their governance would be managed.

He announced that a meeting of religious scholars will be held on December 22 to oppose what he termed un-Islamic legislation. An All Parties Conference (APC) will also be convened in Karachi on December 22 for the same purpose.

He warned that legislation in violation of the Constitution amounts to hostility towards it, adding that a government’s mandate automatically lapses if the Constitution is breached.

Referring to the FATA merger, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said his party had warned of its consequences in advance. He claimed the merger was enforced through power, leading to armed groups taking control and weakening the state’s writ.

He concluded by saying Pakistan’s Afghan and counterterrorism policies have remained flawed for 78 years and stressed that major decisions must be made by elected politicians, not imposed by powerful forces.