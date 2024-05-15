Fazl demands fresh election, without ‘establishment’s interference’

MULTAN: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday demanded the incumbent government to resign and holding of fresh general elections without the ‘interference of establishment’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here, Maulana Fazl said that his party will fully support the environment for negotiations ‘if created’, noting that it is not possible for the establishment to be both the “servant and the ruler”.

He emphasised that the mindset that nothing can happen without the establishment’s consent needs to be changed, demanding that the government resign and fresh elections be held, with the establishment staying away from the electoral process.

He claimed that the incumbent government is ‘weak’ as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not part of the cabinet, noting that his party had already launched a movement against the regime. “They [the government] cannot delivered in current circumstances.”

Fazlur Rehman also expressed concern over the country’s economic situation, stating that Pakistan’s budget is in the hands of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

The JUI-F chief claimed that the government is not a democratic entity, but rather a group of individuals who have been handed power. Castigating the recently-held general elections, he alleged that candidates have been bribed, assemblies have been sold, and the system is corrupt.

He also lamented the political culture of seeking power and positions, stating that this is not politics. Expressed confidence in the people’s support, he said they will vote for him and he will become the President, Prime Minister or Chief Minister.

Maulana Fazl questioned whether the country is only meant for fighting and has given up on progress. He emphasised that those who are trained to fight cannot lead the nation.

In his first National Assembly speech, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned the ‘legitimacy’ of the incumbent parliament, saying that they have compromised on principles and “sold the democracy”.

Expressing concerns over state of representation in Pakistan, Fazlur Rehman asked is this really a people’s representative parliament. “Governments are formed in palaces and bureaucrats decided who would be the Prime Minister,” he alleged.

“How long will we continue to compromise? How long will we seek help from external forces for being elected as a lawmaker,” Maulana Fazl questioned.

He noted that rigging took place in the 2018 elections, against which the public mobilized and achieved success. The rigging in the 2024 elections, he said, is even more shameful, as it resulted in bringing fake representatives into power.