Fazl says parliament becomes a symbolic institution

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the Parliament ihas become a ‘symbolic institution’ and democracy is losing its ground, ARY News reported.

Addressing the party’s Punjab general council, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the Parliament is being brought into existence according to Western interests. He said that that he invited the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to join the opposition or it might become a target of the JUI-F’s movement.

“After the General Elections 2024, I tolf PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif not to form the government and instead sit in opposition,” he added.

He said that individuals in villages and rural areas are frequently pushed to vote for specific candidates against their choice. “Our party is frequently told to withdraw its candidate in favor of someone else. If we present evidence, there will be no refuge for you,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed concern about the state of democracy in Pakistan, saying, “Regrettably, I see this country heading towards a situation like Bengal.

The JUI-F chief also questioned the United States’ legitimacy in campaigning for human rights following its actions in Afghanistan and Palestine.

Earlier on March 3, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the people of Pakistan do not recognise the incumbent parliament as it is a product of ‘rigging’.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, the JUI-F chief said that the newly elected parliamentarians are not representatives of the people but a product of rigging. He said that the General Elections 2024 is the most ‘rigged’ polls in the country’s history, vowing to carry out a country-wide movement against the same.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the general elections in 2018 were considered the most ‘manipulated’ polls in the county, adding that the record was broken in the 8th February elections.