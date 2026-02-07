Fazl suggests long-term alliance in meeting with PTI, Achakzai: sources

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the PTI and leader of opposition Mehmood Achakzai called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and exchanged views over the political situation, sources said.

Fazlur Rehman suggested a long-term collaboration with other opposition parties, sources sharing the inside account of the opposition leaders’ meeting, said.

According to sources, PTI leaders and Achakzai endorsed the JUI chief’s views. “Promises made with us were broken in the election as well as afterwards,” Fazl said.

“When the elections were nearby Rana Sanaullah asked us to take five to seven seats,” JUI leader said. “Rana Sana also suggested us to contest the elections on Lion’s election symbol,” citing Fazlur Rehman sources said.

“The PTI has to compromise with the JUI over some issues for a long-term alliance,” sources said.

PTI sources have said that after removal of Ali Amin Gandapur from the chief minister’s post a long-term alliance has been possible with the JUI-F.