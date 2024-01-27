Fazl urges Pakistani leadership to raise voice for Palestinians

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged the Pakistani leadership to raise their voices for the Palestinians, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Khandkot, the US and the Western world are supporting the genocide that’s happening in Gaza right now.

The JUI-F chief emphasized the power of a vote saying that everyone should come out and vote for their future.

He said that there was a time when landlords used to force people and change their loyalties however now JUI-F have empowered the poor people.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed the need for ‘positive steps’ to deal with issues between Pakistan and Iran amid cross-border intrusions and heightened regional tension, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, the JUI-F chief said that Iran should have contacted Pakistan before taking such “drastic action”, expressing concern over the “unprovoked airspace violation”.

“Iran should have sought assistance from Pakistan instead of taking action unilaterally”, Maulana Fazl said, emphasising on ‘positive steps’ to deal with issues.

He termed Pakistan’s retaliatory action ‘reciprocal’, saying that Iran had started the tension and Islamabad had every right to respond.

Pakistan struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, less than 48 hours after Iran violated its airspace.