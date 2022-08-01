Fazlur Rehman alleges ‘Imran Khan trying to blackmail institutions’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was trying to blackmail institutions, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in a media statement that Imran Khan was the biggest evil of the country which should be rooted out.

He alleged that Imran Khan had passed resolutions against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to influence the verdict in PTI foreign funding case.

The PDM head said that general elections will be held after the incumbent government completes its tenure.

Fazlur Rehman once again criticised the Supreme Court (SC), saying that he had only objected the verdicts but not the top court.

He said that the heads of the institutions were also human beings who made mistakes. The PDM head added that the apex court had also made mistakes in some verdicts.

He said that the chief justice rejected to form a full bench due to unavailability of judges.

The PDM head said that the chief justice had summoned the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) session just two days after the verdict in the deputy speaker ruling case.

He took aim at former prime minister Imran Khan and said that the PTI government destroyed the national economy during its four-year rule. He said that the economic stability will take some time.

