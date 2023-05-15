Fazlur Rehman asks institutions to stay within constitutional limits

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F group chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked institutions to stay within their constitutional limits, ARY News reported.

As per details, PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman called off the sit-in outside the supreme court, addressing the sit-in he said that today there is the court of people and the people of Pakistan will now take the decision not the Supreme Court.

He said that they believe in the honour of the judiciary and we will restore the dignity of the Judiciary. The PDM head claimed that police can back off as the PDM protestor will now protect the Supreme Court building and no one can harm the top court in their presence.

He warned if any efforts were made to disqualify Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif then the PDM workers will take the responsibility to protect him as he had always respected the judiciary.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz also launched criticism against the Supreme Court (SC) and the Chief Justice of Pakistan, saying that the CJP ‘rewrote the Constitution for arbitrary decisions, misinterpreted Article 63A and misused suo motu powers’.

She added that they will criticise those who illegally facilitated [former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief] Imran Khan.

She alleged that the Supreme Court (SC) should have strengthened the democracy but it clashed with the Parliament and a top judge allegedly remarked that he is happy after witnessing an accused in a Rs60 billion corruption case instead of imposing strict penalties.