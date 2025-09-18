Maulana Fazlur Rehman announces nationwide peace marches

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Thursday that the party will hold peace marches across all four provinces, declaring a plan to unite the nation on a single platform to defend citizens’ rights, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Maulana Fazlur Rehman led the gathering and framed the move as a continuation of a long campaign for peaceful protest, saying this was not the first such march by his party. He accused the government of repeatedly stealing the public mandate in elections and defended the decision to maintain a sustained political movement rather than abandoning the struggle.

Turning to security concerns, Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned that there is no real peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and criticised the state of governance, arguing that courts and institutions are having to pick up work meant for elected representatives. He added that, if required, people would be called from across the country and Islamabad could face a complete mobilisation.

On foreign policy and the Muslim world, Maulana Fazlur Rehman lamented divisions within the ummah and urged cooperation rather than rivalry, suggesting that internal competition would leave Muslim nations vulnerable. He noted high hopes had been pinned on recent Islamic conferences but indicated those expectations had not been fully met.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman welcomed a recent defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, saying the pact was a positive development and that both countries are capable of exercising leadership in the Muslim world.

He also reiterated his party’s intention to press for national unity and protection of the public’s rights, stressing that if rulers failed to act responsibly, it would become JUI-F’s duty to steer affairs back onto the right path.

The party said the forthcoming peace marches will begin from multiple regions, with plans to amplify their message from Chitral and Turbat to Kashmore and Karachi, signalling a broad, nationwide mobilisation in the weeks ahead.

