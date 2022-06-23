Fazlur Rehman condoles death of Asif Zardari’s mother

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday offered condolence over the demise of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother, ARY News reported.

Premier Khan offered condolence to Asif Ali Zardari in a telephonic conversation here today.

Fazlur Rehman said he is grieved over the loss of the former president’s mother and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

On Wednesday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s mother, Zareen Ara Bukhari, passed away in Karachi.

As per spokesperson Zardari House, the deceased was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After remaining at the medical facility, she passed away.

Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi. According to the family sources, Asif Ali Zardari’s mother will be laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard of Balu Ja Kubba in Nawabshah.

