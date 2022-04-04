Fazlur Rehman demands court to nullify deputy speaker’s ruling

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that the court should nullify the deputy speaker’s ruling, otherwise, it would make loyalty of 197 NA lawmakers suspicious, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while talking to reporters today, alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had misused the ruling on the basis of assumptions. He demanded conducting elections after election reforms.

He said that the president could also be held accountable by the parliament. The JUI-F chief alleged that it was a conspiracy to dissolve assemblies after rejecting the no-trust move.

The PDM head said that the court should immediately give a verdict on the violation of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court adjourned suo-moto hearing over ruling from Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri against no-confidence motion till tomorrow.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

Farooq H Naek, who was representing PPP, asked the court to form a full court bench to which the chief justice asked if he does not have any trust on the existing bench. “Constituting a full court will affect other court proceedings,” the CJP responded.

To this Naek said that they have complete confidence on the bench. The chief justice asked him to continue with his arguments saying that they would be assessing the legal and constitutional merits of whatever happened in the National Assembly.

The chief justice while leading the proceedings said that they would issue an appropriate order on the matter today and will only look into the proceedings of the National Assembly. “We will not be listening to any other matter today,” he said.

