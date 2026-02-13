Fazlur Rehman demands full medical facilities for PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Friday called for comprehensive medical facilities to be provided to Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Speaking to the media, Fazlur Rehman said that as the leader of a major political party, Imran Khan should be granted all necessary healthcare services while in custody.

He stressed that Imran Khan must also be allowed to consult his personal doctors for a medical examination.

“Human compassion and our traditions demand that Imran Khan be provided complete medical facilities in jail and be permitted examination by his personal physician,” he said, adding that turning political differences into personal enmity harms society.

He further remarked that politics should serve as a means of public welfare rather than hostility.

Earlier, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Thursday said that Imran Khan has lost 85% vision in his right eye.

The disclosure came after Barrister Salman Safdar submitted a report to the Supreme Court following a meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

The report recommended an immediate eye examination, stating that the PTI founder has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, KP CM Afridi said that despite treatment, Imran Khan’s vision had declined to 10–15%, and his eye condition had reached a serious level.

Until October 2025, Imran Khan said, he had normal 6 x 6 vision in both eyes, but he began experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision thereafter, which he repeatedly reported to the jail superintendent.

However, the former prime minister said, no action was taken by the jail authorities, resulting in a sudden and complete loss of vision in his right eye. After that, an ophthalmologist from PIMS Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Arif, was called to examine him.

According to the PTI founder, he was diagnosed with a blood clot that caused severe damage, and despite the treatment administered (including an injection), he has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered that an eye examination of Imran Khan be conducted before February 16, directing that a team of doctors be constituted to carry out the assessment.