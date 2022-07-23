Fazlur Rehman demands probe into ‘corruption’ during Imran Khan-era

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded an investigation into the corruption during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan-era, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Fazlur Rehman said in a statement that the incumbent government should launch ruthless accountability. He demanded the constitution of a full bench and controversial judges should be sidelined.

The JUI-F chief said, “We will not accept any kind of interference in national matters. All institutions must work within their constitutional limits if they prioritise national security.”

He alleged that interference has been started in parliamentary and administrative matters after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) came into power. Fazlur Rehman added that they will neither get blackmailed nor accept any pressure. “All decisions will be taken by the parliament in accordance with the Constitution.”

He said that Imran Khan was not possessing any political importance in the country. He added that corruption during Imran Khan-era should be investigated in accordance with the law.

Earlier, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly criticised Imran Khan for allegedly violating the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Bannu on Thursday, he had said that the former premier wished to divide the country into three parts. “Ending the Imran Khan-led government was crucial for the country’s survival,” he added.

He had said that President Arif Alvi and PTI Chairman have violated the constitution and should be punished. Maulana Fazl had also urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct Rana Sanaullah to take action against the ex-premier.

Fazlur Rehman had warned Imran Khan that they will warm the atmosphere so hot for him and his followers that they will not be able to stand on their feet. He also urged the people of Pakistan not to support Imran Khan and stand with the loyal forces of the country.

