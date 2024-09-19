Fazlur Rehman played positive role with legitimate stance: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Omar Ayub has said that the government officials and allies in the special committee have played negative role.

Talking to media in the Parliament premises leader of the opposition in the National Assembly said,” they are acting as puppets”.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Bilawal Bhutto were also unaware of the draft of the constitutional amendment, he said.

“Why the constitutional matters not being settled by forming a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court,” Omar Ayub questioned. “Any super court has been unacceptable,” he said.

“They were amending Article 8, 199 and 200 with 57 constitutional amends, while the draft of the amendment was not available with anyone,” he said.

“We also didn’t have the draft, it was not given to us, and we were only sitting in the committee,” PTI leader said.

“The government members in the special committee had no answer to questions,” he further said.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman played positive role with his legitimate stance,” he said.

He said, September 21 PTI public meeting in Lahore will be held at any cost. “This is for the supremacy of the constitution and the law,” he added.