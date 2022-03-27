Fazlur Rehman to be PM if JUI-F comes into power: Ghafoor Haideri

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam senior leader Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said Fazlur Rehman will be prime minister if JUI-F comes into power, ARY News reported.

Ghafoor Haideri in his statement said that the country will be run as per the constitution and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman will be PM if they are elected into power.

Giving the plan after coming into power, Haideri said that wine shops will be banned across the country and the provinces will be given full autonomy.

The JUI-F senator advised PM Imran Khan to resign from his post as it is the better available option for him in the current scenario.

Earlier, it was learnt that the Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana decided not to lead the party’s ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ from Dera Ismail Khan.

Fazlur Rehman due to his engagements in Islamabad did not lead the party’s rally from DI Khan, which will be led by his son Maulana Asad Mehmood, sources said.

