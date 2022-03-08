Fazlur Rehman decides against attending PPP’s Awami March

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday decided not to attend Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Awami Long March at D-Chowk, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PDM chief will not attend a public gathering of PPP, but a delegation of JUI-F will attend the event to represent the party chief.

A three-member delegation led by Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi will attend the PPP’s public gathering at D-Chowk.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) blocked Faizabad Interchange after being stopped by the police.

The marchers of Awami Long March of the Pakistan People’s Party observed sit-in at Islamabad River Garden after participants of the march were stopped by the police.

Senior PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said they would not move forward until the arrival of all participants of the march. The former deputy speaker NA said the police is being used to fail the PPP’s Awami Long March.

He also gave a message to the PPP workers waiting at Islamabad’s D-Chowk not to go anywhere, they will reach soon.

