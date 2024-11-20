Fazlur Rehman reacts to PTI protest call

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) call for protest on November 24 as ‘inappropriate’ at this moment.

While speaking during a programme of a private news channel, Maulana Fazlur Rehman the PTI is continuously taking to the streets which in fact loses the effectiveness of a protest.

He also advised the PTI leadership that instead of continuing agitation, it should put a firm hand once and for all which would prove to be the last nail in the coffin.

Exemplifying the JUI protests, he added, “We did 14 million marches but we had a strong grip over our protesters and workers, so neither road was closed nor any damage caused to property during protests”.

Terming the PTI agitation strategy as incomplete, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the PTI has the right to protest but it is now being increasingly ‘exposed which may not be a good sign’.

It is to be noted here that the incarcerated founder of PTI, Imran Khan, announced date for final protest in Islamabad on November 24.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur assured that he would not return home until the release of PTI founder. Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, asked the party officials to devise tactics for preventing arrest during their protest.

“November 24 will be a loyalty test for PTI members,” she said in a purported audio.

The Islamabad administration has also imposed section 144 for two months, banning gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations in the city.

According to the notification, the ban prohibited gatherings in all public places within Islamabad limits, encompassing the area defined as the Red Zone which includes key government buildings, diplomatic missions and other sensitive locations.