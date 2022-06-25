Fazlur Rehman says ‘JUI-F gathered all political parties against PTI govt’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that his party had gathered all political parties to a platform against the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a seminar today, said that their elders had performed notable religious services for the nation and it was necessary to pay attention on the history to seek guidance from the sacrifices of the elders.

He said that the nation could only be united over the Constitution. “The previous government [of PTI] came into power through vote-rigging and other illegal means. We have gathered all political parties to a platform against the ineligible government.”

“It was necessary for the political parties to gather their force on a single platform after 2018 general elections. The PTI government had created the economic crisis in the country under a plan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was deliberately pushed back in accordance with a foreign agenda.”

He alleged that Imran Khan had initiated a false narrative of a threat letter and his assassination plot which was even rejected by the United States (US).

Falzur Rehman detailed that he tried to build consensus among the political parties and ran a strong movement against the PTI government. He added that the political parties, however, got partial success as they have to bring the country out of crisis now.

The JUI-F chief alleged that the conclusion of the PTI foreign funding case is deliberately being delayed. He said that the national institutions are backing the present government and all political parties will fight the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

