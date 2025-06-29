JUI-F to lead political revolution in Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman

BATTAGRAM: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a large gathering at the Shaair-e-Islam Conference in Battagram, declared that his party would bring a revolution in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Fazlur Rehman criticized the current and past governments, saying that we do not accept any form of governance without the will of the people, adding that, JUI-F neither allowed the previous government to function nor will it let the current one continue.

JUI-F workers will be active in the field, and success will be our destiny, he asserted.

Fazlur Rehman remarked, “the country is being derailed from its constitutional path.”

“We will stand like a wall against those who attempt to undermine the Constitution.”

He reiterated his opposition to the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it a one-sided and flawed decision.

The JUI-F president stated that he raised written objections at the time, and today, those behind the decision regret it as tribal communities remain dissatisfied.

Slamming the government for what he termed anti-Islamic legislation, Fazlur Rehman said, the constitution states no law can be made against the Quran and Sunnah, yet laws have been passed that contradict Islamic teachings, including those related to marriage.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Vawda discuss current political situation

He further added that during General Musharraf’s era, harmful amendments were made under the guise of women’s rights. “What kind of Muslim rulers are you who approve such laws?” he asked.

Touching upon Kashmir, Fazlur Rehman condemned India’s revocation of the region’s special status and emphasized that “no force can create distance between the people and JUI-F.”

He concluded by urging his party workers to remain active in the political field, assuring them that “success is destined for JUI-F.”

Earlier, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the recent Budget 2025-26, stating that imposing multiple taxes does not make a budget admirable.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman disapproved of the unnecessary taxation policies. He emphasised the need for economic reforms in Pakistan, highlighting that the country must learn from the GDP growth of other countries like China, India, and Bangladesh.