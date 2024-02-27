Fazl sees doom and gloom for those ‘in the system’

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said the country’s affairs cannot be run by those who sit inside the ‘rigged’ system and eventually they will also be ‘ousted’, ARY News reported

Addressing a presser, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that there should be elected representatives of the people in the parliament. He said that those who would come into power with ‘stolen’ mandate cannot run the country and eventually the system would collapse.

The JUI-F chief said that those who are forming governments in centre and provinces despite ‘rigging’ in the elections would cry later. “We have not been ousted from the system instead we decided to stay out of the system,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that his party has yet not decided to be part of the parliamentary politics after ‘rigging’ in the General Elections. He said that the provincial leadership has to be taken into confidence on the decisions of the Majlis-e-Amila. “We will decide whether or not to do parliamentary politics with consultation,” he added.

He said that the JUI-F’s stance is very clear that the party will not be part of any government. He said that it is JUI-F’s ‘principle’ that the party would not be voting in the elections of prime minister, speaker, and deputy speaker.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the rare type of ‘rigging’ was carried out in the general elections as the candidates who withdrew from the polls were declared winners.

Reacting to the meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation, the JUI-F chief said that his party welcomed the delegation as per their tradition of respecting the guests. “There is no barrier of wall between them and us but a mountain,” he said.

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that negotiations may take place if any party is willing to settle matters.

Earlier in the day, the JUI-F has decided to field its candidate for the Balochistan chief minister (CM) slot.

According to details, the JUI-F has contacted the National Party, Awami National Party and the Balochistan National Party-P to form an upcoming government in Balochistan.

The meeting is scheduled to take place between the political parties today to decide the matters of the government.