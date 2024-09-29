Fazlur Rehman unconvinced over govt’s judicial reform mandate

KARACHI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulemae Islam (JUI-F), while expressing concerns about the current parliament’s capability to make significant amendments, has emphasised the need for genuine elections to ensure that true representatives of the people are elected.

He asserted that the current parliament does not have the mandate to make constitutional amendments and that the sovereignty of the parliament should not be compromised. Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his concerns over the government’s lack of consideration for proper priorities.

He revealed that former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had mentioned that the merger of FATA was under pressure from the United States. Fazlur Rehman questioned how Pakistan could be considered an independent country if such decisions were made under external pressure.

Fazlur Rehman criticised the government’s approach towards making substantial amendments for political purposes. He advocated for judicial reforms and the establishment of a constitutional court, stressing that no political party should have ulterior motives.

Reflecting on the recent legislative phase, he mentioned that the next phase will reveal the government’s proposed draft. He reiterated the importance of bringing reforms related to the judiciary rather than individuals and emphasised that amendments should be made with consensus to avoid political turmoil.

Fazlur Rehman disclosed that a recent draft was rejected as it was deemed unacceptable while reaffirming his support for a constitutional court, a concept agreed upon in the Charter of Democracy. Despite anomalies in elections, he assured that his party would remain active in the political arena.

Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rehman remarked that the region was in a better state before the tribal areas’ merger. He lamented that the province is currently engulfed in turmoil, facing more challenges post-merger.

He reiterated his stance that the merger was premature and called for a referendum to correct what he sees as a mistake. According to Fazlur Rehman, the people of FATA should be asked what they want through a referendum.

Fazlur Rehman also disclosed that Bajwa and Naveed Mukhtar had met him in Parliament, where he warned them that the decision to merge FATA was untimely. Despite his warnings, they insisted that the merger was due to American pressure.

He criticized the allocation of funds to the merged districts, stating that they should have received 800 billion rupees by now, but only 100 billion have been allocated.

On political rights, Rehman emphasized that every political party has the right to hold rallies and processions. He condemned the government’s actions to prevent PTI from holding rallies, calling it undemocratic. He believed PTI should be allowed to hold rallies and that denying them this right is an injustice.

Fazlur Rehman also criticized the statement made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, calling it childish and disrespectful. He stated that such statements are not befitting of a Chief Minister and are harmful to the country.

He expressed his disapproval of the economic policies, stating that Pakistan has been made economically dependent, with the IMF preparing the budget. Fazlur Rehman believes that no provincial chief minister should make such statements.

Fazlur Rehman warned that if they are kept out of the assembly, they will take to the streets, which could be more dangerous. He emphasised that they are not weak and will continue to fight in the field.

JUI-F does not support statements that incite conflict between the state or provinces and that they do not want to move towards governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said. If Amir Maqam wants to move towards governor rule, it is up to the federal government.

In Peshawar, Fazlur Rehman stated that neither the central nor the provincial governments have a genuine mandate and that their mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was stolen.