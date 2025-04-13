Fazlur Rehman urges Muslim ummah to stand in solidarity with Gaza

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned Israel’s occupation of holy land and genocide of Palestinian people, urging the Muslim countries to stand in solidarity with Gaza.

Addressing a march against Israel in Karachi, Fazlur Rehman said that the time has come for the Muslim world to unite against Israeli atrocities. The Muslim Ummah must stand up for the oppressed Muslims of Gaza, without worrying about their rulers.”

The JUI-F chief said that his party has been supporting the Palestinian cause since its inception and will continue to do so until the end. “We will stand with the Palestinian people until the last drop of our blood,” Fazlur Rehman said.

The JUI chief also came down heavily on so called human rights advocates for their selective outrage, saying they remain silent on the plight of Palestinians while protesting capital punishment in other countries.

“Why is Muslim blood cheap in the eyes of Europe and the US?” he questioned.

Fazlur Rehman also announced to hold a “Palestine March” in Lahore on March 27.

Separately, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced country-wide shutter down strike on April 22 to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine

Addressing Gaza solidarity march in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem said that countries like South Africa and Ireland are standing in front against the Zionist forces.

“But when those who watch the spectacle become the spectacle themselves, who will come to their aid? The mask has come off the face of the West, the imperialist mind has become clear, and the conscientious people living in the West have stood up against them.,” the JI chief added.

He said that there will be a nationwide shutter-down strike on April 22 to show solidarity with the Palestinians. “Everything (every shop) will be closed on April 22,” Hafiz Naeem said.

The JI also announced to a solidarity marches in Multan and Islamabad on April 18 and 20 respectively.

He said said that Hamas and Al-Qassam Brigades have thwarted Israeli technology. Hafiz Naeem said that the United Nations Charter has been flouted as genocide of the Palestinians has been done for the past many years.