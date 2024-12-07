Fazlur Rehman hints at anti-govt movement over Madrasah Registration Bill

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI)-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has hinted at launching an anti-government movement over objections raised against the Madrasah Registration Bill, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of JUI-F, issued a threat during a ceremony at Jamia Usmania in Peshawar.

Fazlur Rehman questioned whether objections from President Asif Zardari on the Madrasah Registration Bill were motivated by ill-intentions.

Fazlur Rehman argued that pressuring religious madrasahs could lead them towards extremism. Fazlur Rehman also warned that if the government continued to exert pressure, he would respond with the anti-government slogan at the next anti-Israel rally, challenging the government’s authority against his party’s resistance.

Earlier on December 6, JUI-F gave the government a deadline of December 8 to pass the Madrasah Registration Bill.

In a statement, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said that the government must approve the bill concerning religious seminaries by December 8.

He warned that if the bill is not passed by December 8, they would be forced to march towards Islamabad.

“We are religious people and do not wish to take such a step, but the country cannot bear this delay,” Haidri said.

The JUI-F leader also accused the delay in passing the bill of being a deliberate attempt to obstruct the process, labelling it as “malicious intent.”

Haidri assured that there would be a resolution to the issue, as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had assured him that he would speak with the president to ensure the bill’s approval.

Responding to a question regarding the potential change in the PM House, Haidri stated that they did not acknowledge the current elections and questioned how the government could take a U-turn after such a shift.

He clarified that the bill is not just supported by JUI-F and Wafaqul Madaris, but is endorsed by all religious seminary organizations.

Earlier, it was reported that President Asif Ali Zardari had returned the Madrasah Registration Bill to the Prime Minister’s Office, citing legal objections. The bill, which aimed to regulate and register religious schools (madrasahs), has faced significant hurdles in the legal review process.

Sources reveal that the president raised concerns over the bill’s legal validity, particularly its lack of clarity regarding the jurisdiction of madrasah registration.

The bill had been pushed through by the government, following assurances made to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a key ally.