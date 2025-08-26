FBISE announces HSSC results

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II first annual examinations 2025.

According to an announcement on its official X account on Monday, the result declaration ceremony was streamed live on the board’s digital platforms.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the federal board at www.fbise.edu.pk

After opening the homepage, they need to click on the “Results” tab, select their examination (HSSC Part I or II), enter their roll number and click “Submit.” Mark sheets will also be available for download.

Results via SMS

FBISE has also introduced an SMS service for result checking. To use the service:

Open the SMS application on your phone

Type: FB(Space)[Roll Number] to obtain result on Mobile.

Send the message to 5050

The result will be received via SMS

Phone call:

The result can also be obtained on phone call by calling (051) 9269555–59