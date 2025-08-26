web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

FBISE announces HSSC results

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II first annual examinations 2025.

According to an announcement on its official X account on Monday, the result declaration ceremony was streamed live on the board’s digital platforms.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the federal board at www.fbise.edu.pk

After opening the homepage, they need to click on the “Results” tab, select their examination (HSSC Part I or II), enter their roll number and click “Submit.” Mark sheets will also be available for download.

Results via SMS

FBISE has also introduced an SMS service for result checking. To use the service:

Open the SMS application on your phone

Type: FB(Space)[Roll Number] to obtain result on Mobile.

Send the message to 5050

The result will be received via SMS

Phone call:

The result can also be obtained on phone call by calling (051) 9269555–59

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.