FBR clarifies criteria for active taxpayer status for 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that the determination of taxpayers’ active status for 2025 will be based on the income tax returns filed for the tax year 2024, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, the FBR rejected reports claiming that a large number of taxpayers had been declared inactive, calling such reports “baseless and misleading.”

According to the FBR spokesperson, taxpayers who filed extension requests within the prescribed time have already been included in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

The spokesperson further stated that the ATL for 2025 will comprise all individuals and entities who submitted their 2024 tax returns. Newly registered filers who submit their returns by November 15 will also be included in the 2025 list.

The FBR confirmed that taxpayers who applied for filing extensions have been granted an additional 15 days to file their returns.

The tax authority also announced that, following recent amendments to income tax rules, manual submission of returns has been permanently discontinued, and all returns must now be filed electronically.

Taxpayers who submitted manual returns last year are being provided a one-month transition period to switch to the e-filing system, the FBR said.

Those who have not yet filed their returns can still apply for an extension through the online system by November 15, it added.

FBR records jump in 2025 tax returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recorded a significant increase in income tax return filings for Tax Year 2025, marking a new milestone in voluntary compliance and taxpayer awareness.

As of October 31, 2025, a total of 5.9 million tax returns have been filed, compared to 5 million returns in the same period last year, showing an increase of 17.6 percent.

Out of these, 3.6 million taxpayers filed returns with tax payments, reflecting an 18.6 percent rise in taxpayers who contributed revenue along with their returns, compared to the same period in 2024.

Moreover, individual taxpayers have paid nearly PKR 9 billion more than last year, growing from PKR 60 billion to PKR 69 billion, representing a 15 percent increase in tax payments from individuals.

The FBR appreciates the growing cooperation of citizens and reiterates its commitment to facilitating honest taxpayers through simplified processes, digital tools, and responsive communication, ensuring that Pakistan’s tax system becomes more fair, transparent, and inclusive.