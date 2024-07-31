FBR chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana seeks early retirement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana has sought an early retirement from service, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

Tiwana has sought retirement with effect from August 15th – six months ahead of reaching the age of superannuation.

Sources said that FBR chief has dispatched the retirement request to the Prime Minister’s Office and the finance minister on Monday evening.

Sources revealed that the senior officers of FBR did not cooperate with Tiwana.

Amjad Tiwana was appointed as FBR chief during the caretaker government.

Shehbaz Sharif, soon after assuming PM office, had directed immediate reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and decided to oversee the process himself.

Recently the prime minister took notice of the willful delay in tax cases and ordered for suspension of Commissioner Inland Revenue Islamabad and other relevant officials.

The prime minister, while issuing directives for the suspension of all the relevant officials, directed for holding of inquiry against them.