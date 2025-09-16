FBR chief dismisses claims of Rs100bn loss in faceless customs system

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial has rejected reports alleging a Rs100 billion loss under the Faceless Customs System, terming them baseless and misleading.

In a statement, the FBR chief clarified that the news published in a section of the press was based on a misinterpretation of an initial audit observation.

He stressed that the faceless system was introduced to enhance transparency and eliminate collusion between traders and customs officials.

According to Langrial, the system has already led to a 30% increase in revenue, while cases against non-compliant traders have risen fourfold.

He added that duties on luxury vehicles are being collected strictly in line with valuation tables, and all imports are being cleared under the Import Policy Order through legal channels.

FBR chief acknowledged delays at ports but attributed them to congestion and procedural hurdles, not irregularities.

The FBR chairman also warned that legal action will be taken over the leak of audit observations and the spread of misinformation.

Langrial asserted that the Faceless Customs System is a cornerstone of FBR’s reform agenda, pledging to further strengthen it to improve compliance and efficiency while taking stern action against elements attempting to derail reforms.