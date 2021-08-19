Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Waqas Jawaid

FBR issues clarification on access to banking transactions

test

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that it has no link or access to banking transactions of people at any level.

The FBR spokesperson, in a series of tweets, responded to the messages circulating on emails and social media over FBR’s apparent access to banking transactions.

“There is no linkage or access to banking transactions at any level with the banks or financial institutions,” the tax body’s spokesperson said in a tweet.

The tax profile data of tax body has only offline bank account numbers which are not linked with banks or financial institutions, he stated.

“Similarly, there is no fingerprint authentication mechanism available with tax body,” the spox further said in a tweet.

“Therefore, there is absolutely no risk of any access to transaction banking at any level. FBR has termed Messages being circulated in emails and social media as fake and baseless,” he added.

Waqas Jawaid

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.