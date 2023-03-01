FBR collects Rs527.20 billion tax in February: Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs527.20 billion tax in the month of February, showing a growth of 17% against the target set by the tax collection body, ARY News reported.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in his tweet said the tax collection in the month of February recorded 17pc increase against the set target.

period last year depicting year-on-year growth of 18%. FBR continues to show impressive performance during third quarter of CFY23 which displays its commitment towards achieving revised upward annual budgetary revenue target of Rs. 7,640 billion despite economic challenges. 2/2 — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 1, 2023

The FBR collected tax of Rs4.493 billion from July to February of the corresponding year, showing a growth of 18 per cent over the same month last year.

However, the collection fell short by Rs214bn or 4.54pc to Rs4.492 trillion against the target of Rs4.706tr in the first eight months of 2022-23. The tax authorities recorded a 17.9pc growth over Rs3.810tr collected in July-Feburary 2021-22.

FBR expects a few more billion when revenue collection is finalised.

