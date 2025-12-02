FBR decides to install monitoring cameras at textile mills

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue has decided to monitor the spinning and textile mills, sources said on Tuesday.

The FBR has directed textile sector to install cameras at mills. The task of providing and installing the monitoring cameras has reportedly been awarded to two private firms.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) sources said that the companies have sent their sales invoices to the mills’ owners.

Sources shared that up to 20 cameras will be installed at each mill in phases. “Associated software and cameras have been available in the market at the nearly half price,” APTMA sources said.

Mills owners have contested the step and termed it an excessive step against them.

The mill owners’ body has expressed intention to raise the issue to the chairman of the FBR, according to sources.

“Half of the textile sector has already been shutdown owing to electricity, gas and taxes issues,” sources lamented.

They called the steps taken by the FBR as incomprehensible.