FBR denies further extension in income tax returns deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced the deadline for filing income tax returns to end today (October 15), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Federal Board of Revenue confirmed that there will be no further extension and urged the salaried class to file their returns timely.

According to officials, legal action will be taken against individuals who fail to file their tax returns by the deadline. Those submitting returns after today will be classified as late filers, who are subject to higher withholding tax rates.

Authorities have also warned that any concealment of income or assets in tax filings will lead to strict proceedings.

On the other hand, the sources said the FBR has obtained key data through its Social Media Lifestyle Monitoring Teams, which have identified individuals displaying wealth online but failing to file tax returns.

Lists have reportedly been prepared of non-filers flaunting luxury cars, motorcycles, yachts, bungalows, farmhouses, expensive clothing, jewelry, and watches on social media.

Moreover, non-filers seen throwing money at musical or celebratory events — including Qawali gatherings — will also face scrutiny, sources added.

The crackdown against social media-based non-filers is set to begin on October 16, according to FBR sources.