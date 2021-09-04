FBR develops App to trace suspicious real estate transactions

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has developed an App, having data of proscribed terrorists to meet a conditions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), ARY News reported on Saturday.

It is an important development with regard to compliance with the FATF conditions, President Real Estate Consultants Association Ahsan Malik said in a conversation.

The App have details of around 4,500 terrorists of proscribed outfits.

“This Application has been prepared for the real estate agents. This App will help to curb the suspicious property transactions from the banned organizations,” Ahsan Malik said.

Real estate agents and builders will be required to check credentials of proposed buyers and sellers of properties before a deal in a bid to prevent proscribed terrorists from making property deals.

“If the name and CNIC numbers of prospective buyer or seller match with a terrorist- a Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) will be generated,” Malik said.

“If the name of the buyer or seller is not in the list, there will be no issue for carrying out the transaction,” he said.

“We are working with the FBR to enforce this FATF condition,” he added.