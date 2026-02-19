FBR sets one-week deadline for businesses to link with tax system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed a broad range of businesses and service providers to link their operations with its digital tax system within one week, according to a newly issued notification.

According to the directive from the Federal Board of Revenue, all registered shops must link their operations to the FBR system within seven days. The order states that businesses operating through point-of-sale (POS) machines must ensure integration with the authority’s digital network, making electronic transaction reporting mandatory.

The notification by FBR extends beyond retail outlets. Hotels, guest houses, marriage halls and clubs have been brought under the requirement, alongside inter-city transport operators, courier firms and cargo services. Beauty parlours, slimming centres, massage facilities and cosmetic clinics must also complete registration and system linkage.

Medical and health-related businesses are included as well. Hair transplant centres, private and dental clinics, plastic surgeons, laboratories, veterinary services, diagnostic facilities and X-ray centres are required to connect to the tax framework. Private hospitals, independent consultants and other healthcare providers fall under the same rules by FBR. Recreational facilities — including health clubs, swimming pools, fitness centres and multi-purpose clubs — are similarly covered.

Named institutions subject to compliance include Karachi Gymkhana, Royal Palm, Chenab Club, Islamabad Club and Lahore Gymkhana. Professional services such as chartered accountancy firms and cost and management consultants must also comply.

Manufacturers operating as retailers, wholesalers doubling as retailers, and importers engaged in retail trade are covered. Educational institutions charging monthly fees of Rs1,000, including schools, colleges, training centres and universities are also listed.

The FBR notification specifies that integration under Section 33 of income tax law will be a basic condition for operating, and connected businesses must install POS machines. Under Section 33B, the FBR may request up to one month of CCTV footage from registered entities.

Officials describe the move as part of ongoing efforts to expand documentation of economic activity and improve tax compliance across sectors.