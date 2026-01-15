FBR directs strict enforcement of 10% women’s quota in field formations

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has issued formal directives to ensure strict implementation of the 10 per cent women’s quota across its field formations.

According to official instructions, all customs collectorates and directorates have been ordered to immediately furnish detailed information regarding compliance with the women’s quota.

The FBR has made it clear that no negligence or delay in this matter will be tolerated.

The authority has designated the enforcement of the women’s quota as a top priority case, directing concerned offices to submit the required data by 16 January.

The collected information will subsequently be shared with the Establishment Division.

Officials said the move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance women’s representation in government employment, with strict monitoring mechanisms already in place. The FBR has also sought immediate reports from customs and intelligence formations to assess the current level of compliance.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Rashid Langrial, stated that a vigorous nationwide crackdown against tax evaders is underway daily.

Speaking informally to the media in Islamabad, he discussed in detail the ongoing operations against tax evasion and smuggling across the country.

He revealed that 30 individuals who had been under-reporting their income have already received notices. Complete data has also been obtained for those who failed to file their tax returns or filed incorrect ones.