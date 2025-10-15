FBR extends Income Tax Returns deadline once again

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday evening once again extended the deadline for submission of income tax returns, ARY News reported.

The FBR has extended the deadline for another 15 days, setting October 31 as the last date for the submission of the income tax returns this time.

Earlier, the FBR had set a September 30 deadline to submit the returns, which was extended on the last day of September to October 15 for the next 15 days.

According to the FBR, it has extended the deadline at the request of the business community and the Tax Bar Association.

On September 30, the Federal Board of Revenue extended the date for submission of Income Tax Returns till October 15.

The government taking a major step for the people has extended the deadline for the submission of the Income Tax Returns for a more 15 days.

The FBR sources apprised that as many as 400000 or 0.4 million people have submitted the Income Tax Returns.

The tax payers can swiftly file their Income Tax Return through a simple Income Tax Return form available on the FBR website.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Business community has been demanding the extension in the deadline of the filing of the Income Tax Returns.

The FBR had completed preparations for an audit of 1,00000, Income Tax Returns from October 1st.

The FBR Sources said that the FBR would conduct the audit of the Income Tax Returns belonging to the business community with profoundness.

Those who hiding their wealth would be dealt with strictness, the sources added.

The sources apprised that the business community can get into trouble for false, misleading information in returns.

The business community members paying less taxes would undergo tougher audits, the sources adds.

The FBR sources said that the auditors would conduct audit of the Income Tax Returns of those tax payers paying less taxes then previous year.