FBR announces against extension in deadline for submitting tax returns    

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday announced against any extension in deadline for the taxpayers to submit their income tax returns beyond October 15, ARY NEWS reported.

“October 15 is the last date for the submission of the income tax returns and taxpayers should submit them as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

File your Income Tax Return for TY-2021 as soon as possible, please.

No extension beyond Oct 15, 2021. @GovtofPakistan @FinMinistryPak pic.twitter.com/9yERjzboXH — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) October 12, 2021



He further shared that the online portal of the FBR for submission of income tax returns was also working round the clock. “We have brought improvement in the capacity of the IT system to ensure the working of the online system round the clock,” he said.

On October 01, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2021 until October 15.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2021,” read a notification issued by the FBR.

Read More: TUTORIAL: HOW SALARIED INDIVIDUALS, FREELANCERS CAN FILE TAX RETURNS AT HOME

The FBR said individuals and “associations of persons” who were required to file their income tax returns for the tax year 2021 but failed to do so will now be allowed to file their income tax returns by October 15.

“No further extension for filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements will be granted,” the FBR warned.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!