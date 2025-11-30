FBR faces Rs412 billion shortfall in July–November revenue target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recorded a significant shortfall of Rs412 billion against its revenue target for the July–November period, ARY News reported, quoting official documents.

As per details, in November 2025 alone, FBR missed the original monthly target of Rs1,035 billion by Rs139 billion. Against the revised target of Rs995 billion, the shortfall remained nearly Rs96 billion.

Documents show that FBR collected a total revenue of Rs4,730 billion from July to November, while tax collection for November stood at Rs896 billion.

Revenue collection under key heads — income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty (FED) — remained below target during the first five months. FBR collected Rs2,233 billion in income tax, Rs1,876 billion in sales tax, and Rs326 billion in FED during the July–November period. Customs duty collections amounted to Rs548 billion.

According to sources, the original targets for July–November had been set at Rs2,367 billion for income tax, Rs1,925 billion for sales tax, Rs332 billion for FED, and Rs519 billion for customs duty.

The revised targets were adjusted to Rs2,317 billion for income tax, Rs1,883 billion for sales tax, Rs326 billion for FED, and Rs519 billion for customs duty.

For November, FBR collected Rs403 billion in income tax against a target of Rs439 billion, and Rs364 billion in sales tax against a target of Rs369 billion.

FED collections amounted to Rs64 billion against a Rs67 billion target, while customs duty totalled Rs108 billion against a target of Rs112 billion.

Documents further reveal that FBR issued refunds worth Rs255 billion during the first five months, including Rs48 billion in November alone.