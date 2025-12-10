FBR intensifies action against tax evaders

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Rashid Langrial, has stated that a vigorous nationwide crackdown against tax evaders is underway daily.

Speaking informally to the media in Islamabad, he discussed in detail the ongoing operations against tax evasion and smuggling across the country.

He revealed that 30 individuals who had been under-reporting their income have already received notices. Complete data has also been obtained for those who failed to file their tax returns or filed incorrect ones.

The FBR chairman said a Chief Commissioner for Enforcement has been appointed, under whom all operations will be conducted. Daily reports are now being compiled on actions taken against tax evaders.

Rashid Langrial added that the sugar industry alone has contributed an additional Rs 40 billion in sales tax this year. Previously, taxed and untaxed sugar were being sold at different prices in the market.

He said strict action will now be taken across the country against anyone holding stocks of untaxed sugar.

The prime minister, he noted, has zero tolerance for tax evaders.

The FBR chairman further stated that firm measures are also underway to curb the movement of smuggled goods. Two tax officials were martyred during operations carried out against smugglers.