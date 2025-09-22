FBR compiles 57,000 jewellers' data to crack down on tax evaders

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has compiled data on more than 57,000 jewellers across the country as part of a broader initiative to target tax evasion, sources revealed on Monday.

According to FBR sources, only 20,000 jewellers are currently registered with the tax authority, and of those, just 10,000 have filed their tax returns.

A large number of jewellers are reportedly underreporting their income to avoid taxes. FBR officials have indicated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of tax evasion.

In the first phase of this operation, a list of 800 jewellers from Punjab has been prepared. This list includes jewellers from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Multan.

According to FBR officials, many of these jewellers are paying minimal taxes despite sales in millions of rupees.

Officials noted discrepancies between the declared tax returns and the jewellers’ actual business volume, lifestyle, and shop activity.

The FBR has issued notices to these individuals, seeking an explanation.

Thousands of jewellers are still outside the tax net, FBR sources said, adding that efforts are underway to bring all sectors into the tax system.

FBR officials clarified that no businessman or industrialist will be issued a notice without cause.

Read More: FBR targets tax evaders flaunting wealth on social media