FBR launches income tax return form in Urdu

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made the income tax return filing form available online in Urdu, aiming to facilitate nearly 84% of filers.

According to details, the initiative is intended to simplify the process of filing returns by providing a user-friendly version in the national language.

The move is expected to significantly benefit a large portion of taxpayers who are more comfortable with Urdu.

Income tax is a direct tax levied on the annual income of individuals, businesses, and other entities. In Pakistan, every citizen whose income exceeds the prescribed threshold is legally required to pay income tax. This tax serves as a vital source of revenue for the national exchequer.

The development was revealed during a weekly review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focused on proposed reforms within the FBR.

Earlier, in a meeting to assess the FBR’s ongoing reforms, the prime minister noted that recent changes have steered the economy in a positive direction, according to a press release from the PM Office Media Wing.

The meeting was also attended by Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsad Khan Cheema, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, FBR Chairman, Chief Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, economic experts, and other senior officials,

The meeting was briefed on the progress regarding the formation of a modern digital ecosystem aimed at centralizing FBR’s data and enabling real-time monitoring of the entire value chain.