FBR, NADRA collaborate to enhance national tax base

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have decided to jointly work to expand the country’s tax net, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification, Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Mohammad Muneer will head the high-level technical committee which has been constituted, comprising officials from NADRA and FBR.

The committee members will be comprised of two officers including Chief Project Officer from NADRA, and two senior officers from FBR.

As per the notification, the committee will be responsible to review the actual income of the taxpayers, Registration of new taxpayers, and finalize the tax profile of non-filers.

Meanwhile, NADRA will be bound to provide the required data to the FBR.