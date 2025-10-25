FBR not to make tax policy, govt sets up tax policy office in MoF

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would now be restricted to tax collection and won’t formulate the policy, sources at the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday.

The government has activated the Tax Policy Office in the finance ministry, implementing a condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sources said.

Dr. Najeeb Ahmed Memon has been posted as the head of the tax policy office for two years, according to sources.

Sources have said that the working over the preparation of tax policies for financial year 2027 will begin from the next week and the rules and regulations will be finalized.

Finance Ministry’s sources said that now the tax policy office will prepare the policy and the FBR will work for the tax collection.

According to sources, Naeem Hassan has been posted as Director Business Taxation, Fida Muhammad Director Internation Taxation, Munir Ahmed Director Direct/Indirect and Ijaz Hussain has been appointed Director Personal Taxation.

The directors in tax policy office have been appointed in special professional pay scale.

The tax policy office will prepare policy over income tax, sales tax and the federal excise duty, sources added.